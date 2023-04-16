Olivia Culpo Channels Inner Cowgirl in Micro Shorts & Knee-High Cap-Toe Boots at Revolve Festival 2023 During Coachella

Olivia Culpo attended Revolve Festival 2023 on Saturday. The retailer’s event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

Olivia Culpo attends the 2023 Revolve Festival on April 15, 2023, in Thermal, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

For the occasion, Culpo channeled her inner cowgirl in a white cropped graphic tee with denim micro shorts featuring a distressed hem.

Rounding out her look, the model donned a black cowboy hat and toted a shiny snakeskin embossed shoulder bag for good measure.

As for her jewelry, Culpo went for a bohemian vibe, donning turquoise and silver studded bracelets worn with matching dangling fringe earrings. Keeping on theme, “The Other Woman” actress styled her dark brown tresses into two neatly braided pigtails.