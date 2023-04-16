×
 
Olivia Culpo Channels Inner Cowgirl in Micro Shorts & Knee-High Cap-Toe Boots at Revolve Festival 2023 During Coachella

By Amina Ayoud
Olivia Culpo attended Revolve Festival 2023 on Saturday. The retailer’s event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

Olivia Culpo attends the 2023 Revolve Festival on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, Calif.
Olivia Culpo attends the 2023 Revolve Festival on April 15, 2023, in Thermal, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images

For the occasion, Culpo channeled her inner cowgirl in a white cropped graphic tee with denim micro shorts featuring a distressed hem.

Rounding out her look, the model donned a black cowboy hat and toted a shiny snakeskin embossed shoulder bag for good measure.

As for her jewelry, Culpo went for a bohemian vibe, donning turquoise and silver studded bracelets worn with matching dangling fringe earrings. Keeping on theme, “The Other Woman” actress styled her dark brown tresses into two neatly braided pigtails.

Olivia Culpo attends the 2023 Revolve Festival on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, Calif.
A closer look at Olivia Culpo’s shoes.
CREDIT: Getty Images

On her feet, “The Culpo Sisters” star slipped into black knee-high cowboy boots constructed out of black suede material. The striking western wear featured pointed steel toes and a fainty slouchy silhouette that gave the style a relaxed look.

Olivia Culpo attends the 2023 Revolve Festival on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, Calif.
Olivia Culpo attends the 2023 Revolve Festival on April 15, 2023, in Thermal, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images
The Revolve Festival will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Some brands partnering with the festival include Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Onda Tequila Seltzer by Shay Mitchell and more. The festival will also have photo opportunities and a star-studded list of guests. Some other additional brand partners include Supergoop, Touchland, Quay, LaCroix and more.
Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

