Olivia Culpo Pairs Smoky Shades With Slouchy Boots for Max Mara Eyewear Campaign

Olivia Culpo took sunglasses to new heights for Max Mara’s eyewear line, crafted by manufacturer Marcolin.

In a new Max Mara campaign video for Marcolin shared on Instagram, Culpo twirled through a grassy field in a chic black trench coat dress. The belted, buttoned style featured rolled-up sleeves and a sharp collar, layered atop a black turtleneck.

Naturally, Culpo completed her sharp outfit with a set of Max Mara’s new sunglasses: a geometric butterfly-shaped style, featuring smoky ombré-tinted lenses with thin silver frames; the pair appears to be a new iteration of the brand’s Occhiali style, which is only available in its boutiques.

When it came to footwear, the “Venus as a Boy” star’s shoes of choice featured a set of tall leather boots. Her pointed-toe style included slouchy knee-high upper shafts for a bohemian feel, accentuated through rounded toes and platform soles. The pair’s heel shape was undetermined, though it likely featured a 3 to 4-inch block or stiletto silhouette based on Max Mara’s past styles.

The moment marks Culpo’s latest ensemble with sharp boots. This week, she also slipped on a set of Givenchy’s black knee-high Shark Lock wedge boots to cheer on boyfriend Christian McCafferty at the San Francisco 49ers football game, as seen on Instagram.

When it comes to shoes, Olivia often veers towards trendy silhouettes from luxury brands. The influencer can be regularly seen in pointed-toe heels, boots and strappy sandals by Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. For formal occasions, her red carpet looks feature similar heels from Balenciaga, Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and more luxury labels. However, she also likes to stay comfortable when dressing casually, as evidenced from her outings in Valentino flats, Gucci slides and boots from Khaite and Dior.

