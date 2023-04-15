Olivia Culpo Updates Western Style at Evian’s Club Hydration 2023 With Lace Bralette, Skirt & Suede Booties During Coachella

Olivia Culpo brought a feminine spin to Western style on day one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 at Tao’s Desert Nights party. The hospitality group’s event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

Culpo posed while staying hydrated during the occasion at the party’s Evian Club Hydration, clutching a glass bottle of Evian water in a lacy white outfit. The “Venus as a Boy” star’s ensemble featured a minimalist bralette top, paired with a matching high-low skirt that included asymmetric strips of light ivory silk and white lace.

Olivia Culpo visits Evian Club Hydration at TAO Desert Nights during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023. CREDIT: Madison Voelkel

The set was layered beneath an oversized cream bomber-style jacket with silky white sleeves and a woolen base, which Culpo opted to shrug off her shoulders.

Culpo finished her outfit with a white fedora with a cream and rosy gold band, small Louis Vuitton backpack and several stacked silver bracelets. The influencer’s ensemble earned a dash of boho glamour with a gleaming silver statement necklace set with pale pink stones, as well as dangling silver duster earrings strung with clear, white and light pink beads and crystals.

Olivia Culpo visits Evian Club Hydration at TAO Desert Nights during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023. CREDIT: Madison Voelkel

When it came to footwear, Culpo slipped on a pair of versatile booties to complete her ensemble. The “Culpo Sisters” star’s set featured light beige suede uppers with sharp pointed toes, complete with vertically stitched side panels on their short shafts. The style was complete with thin brown soles that featured short block heels, providing Culpo with a walkable, contemporary shoe that offered a subtle height boost — similarly to new spring styles from brands including Marc Fisher, Dolce Vita and Thursday Boots.

A closer look at Culpo’s boots. CREDIT: Madison Voelkel

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

