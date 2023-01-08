×
Olivia Colman Buttons into Seamed Dress and Boots for ‘Empire of Light’ Screening

By Aaron Royce
Olivia Colman was sharply outfitted to attend a screening of her latest film, “Empire of Light.” The ’80s-set romance drama, which Colman stars in alongside Micheal Ward, Colin Firth and Toby Jones, was previously released in December 2022.

At the occasion at Carlton Cinema, Westgate-on-Sea in Margate, England, the Oscar-winning actress arrived in a chic black midi dress. The long-sleeved piece featured white stitched detailing along its front and shoulders, which were also accented with swirling tortoiseshell buttons. Adding a contemporary elegance to Colman’s outfit was a squared gold watch, as well as braided gold hoop earrings and two paperclip-chain necklaces with respective pearl and hammered square charms.

Olivia Colman and Sam Mendes attend the South Coast Gala Screening of Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” at Carlton Cinema, Westgate-on-Sea in Margate, England on Jan. 8, 2023.
CREDIT: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Olivia Colman attends the South Coast Gala Screening of Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” at Carlton Cinema, Westgate-on-Sea in Margate, England on Jan. 8, 2023.
CREDIT: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Colman also briefly layered her dress with a black and white houndstooth and herringbone-printed paneled wool overcoat while outdoors.

Olivia Colman and Toby Jones attend the South Coast Gala Screening of Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” at Carlton Cinema, Westgate-on-Sea in Margate, England on Jan. 8, 2023.
CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney

When it came to footwear, the “Favorite” star’s outfit was smoothly finished with a set of versatile black boots. Her style included rounded toes and short block heels, likely totaling 2-3 inches in height. The pair added a clean base to Colman’s outfit, allowing the dress to take center stage and its smaller details to draw the eye.

A closer look at Colman’s boots.
CREDIT: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Colman’s styles are chic and elegant. On the red carpet, the “Fleabag” actress has regularly worn neutral and jewel-toned  pointed-toe pumps and mules, occasionally accented with embellishments including floral crystals and bejeweled buckles. Formal occasion have also seen her in similar lace-up booties and mules. All are in a variety of hues and textures, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin, Malone Souliers and Manolo Blahnik.

