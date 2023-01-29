Noah Cyrus is Chicly Wrapped in Camel Coat and Heels for Patou’s Fall 2023 Runway Show

Noah Cyrus brought cozy style to Patou’s fall 2023 runway show in Paris this week.

On Friday, the “I Burned LA Down” singer attended the French brand’s “Shopping Chronicles” fashion show at La Samaritaine, wearing an oversized camel trench coat. The sharp cashmere piece featured a boxy fit with a pointed collar and long sleeves, cinched with a tied waist belt atop a light beige ribbed sweater. Cyrus accented her outfit with sheer black tights for a winter-worthy finish.

Noah Cyrus attends Patou’s fall 2023 runway show at La Samaritaine in Paris on Jan. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Patou/By Victor Malecot

Cyrus further accessorized for the occasion with dark shield sunglasses and gold double-hoop drop earrings, as well as Patou’s $1,250 Le Patou handbag, a curved style crafted from black leather with gold metal hardware.

When it came to footwear, Cyrus slipped on a set of peep-toe heels to complete her ensemble. The musician‘s style featured glossy black patent leather uppers, complete with thin soles, curved toe straps and slingback straps. Finishing her ensemble were heels totaling 3-4 inches in height, providing a sharp height boost that smoothly streamlined her Patou look.

A closer look at Cyrus’ heels. CREDIT: Patou/By Victor Malecot

Noah Cyrus attends Patou’s fall 2023 runway show at La Samaritaine in Paris on Jan. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Patou/By Victor Malecot

For footwear, Cyrus often wears strappy sandals, combat and thigh-high boots on the red carpet from Stuart Weitzman, Barbara Bui and Public Desire. The star can frequently be spotted in a variety of Nike sneakers on and off the red carpet, as well. However, she’s also unafraid of a major height boost for events, as proven by the towering Marc Jacobs and Ruthie Davis platform heels she’s worn over the years.

