Noah Cyrus Commands Attention in Daring Knit Dress & Leather Boots During Milan Fashion Week

Noah Cyrus brought slick style to Italy during Milan Fashion Week.

On Wednesday night, Cyrus stepped out in Milan with a dynamic outfit. Her ensemble featured a long ankle-length black dress, accentuated by long sleeves and an attached hood. Giving the backless piece a slick edge was its material: a sparkling, thin open knit, creating a sheer effect. Cyrus finished her attire with a black thong for added coverage.

Noah Cyrus strolls in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Cyrus’ only accessory for the occasion was a slouchy black leather shoulder bag with a gleaming silver chain handle, complementing her dress’ shine. An ombré mauve manicure subtly finished her look.

When it came to footwear, Cyrus completed her attire with a set of black boots. Her leather style included matte uppers with sharp pointed toes and calf-high shafts. A set of thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the set with a sleek height boost, matching the bold nature of her outfit.

A closer look at Cyrus’ boots. CREDIT: Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Cyrus’ bold nighttime attire followed a distinctly different fashion approach when she attended Fendi’s fall 2023 fashion show, also on Wednesday. For that occasion, the star arrived in a sweeping pink silk gown and blush-hued Fendi First pumps with F-shaped heels from the Italian brand’s spring 2023 collection.

Noah Cyrus attends Fendi’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

PHOTOS: Discover Noah Cyrus’ style evolution over the years in the gallery.