×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Noah Cyrus Commands Attention in Daring Knit Dress & Leather Boots During Milan Fashion Week

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
noah-cyrus-mfw
2020
2019
2018
2018
View Gallery 8 Images

Noah Cyrus brought slick style to Italy during Milan Fashion Week.

On Wednesday night, Cyrus stepped out in Milan with a dynamic outfit. Her ensemble featured a long ankle-length black dress, accentuated by long sleeves and an attached hood. Giving the backless piece a slick edge was its material: a sparkling, thin open knit, creating a sheer effect. Cyrus finished her attire with a black thong for added coverage.

Noah Cyrus, boots, leather boots, black boots, heels, high heels, womens boots, dress, black dress, mesh dress, knit dress, hooded dress, see-through dress, Milan Fashion Week, MFW, Milan, Italy, fashion show, runway show, runway
Noah Cyrus strolls in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22, 2023.
CREDIT: Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Cyrus’ only accessory for the occasion was a slouchy black leather shoulder bag with a gleaming silver chain handle, complementing her dress’ shine. An ombré mauve manicure subtly finished her look.

When it came to footwear, Cyrus completed her attire with a set of black boots. Her leather style included matte uppers with sharp pointed toes and calf-high shafts. A set of thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the set with a sleek height boost, matching the bold nature of her outfit.

Noah Cyrus, boots, leather boots, black boots, heels, high heels, womens boots, dress, black dress, mesh dress, knit dress, hooded dress, see-through dress, Milan Fashion Week, MFW, Milan, Italy, fashion show, runway show, runway
A closer look at Cyrus’ boots.
CREDIT: Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Cyrus’ bold nighttime attire followed a distinctly different fashion approach when she attended Fendi’s fall 2023 fashion show, also on Wednesday. For that occasion, the star arrived in a sweeping pink silk gown and blush-hued Fendi First pumps with F-shaped heels from the Italian brand’s spring 2023 collection.

Noah Cyrus, Fendi, gown, silk gown, silk dress, pink dress, pumps, heels, high heels, Fendi First heels, leather heels, pink heels, nude heels, smooth heels, slingbacks, slingback pumps, slingback heels, wedges, invisible heels, sculpted heels, gold heels, logo heels, monogram heels, logos, metal heels, Milan Fashion Week, MFW, fashion show, runway, fashion, front row, Fall 2023, Milan, Italy
Noah Cyrus attends Fendi’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22, 2023.
CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

PHOTOS: Discover Noah Cyrus’ style evolution over the years in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad