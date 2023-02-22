Noah Cyrus Romantically Arrives in Silk Dress & Sculpted Pumps at Fendi’s Fall 2023 MFW Show

Noah Cyrus romantically kicked off Milan Fashion Week with Fendi on Wednesday morning.

While arriving to the Italian label’s fall 2023 show, Cyrus posed in a sweeping cloudy pink gown, designed by creative director Kim Jones for Fendi’s spring 2023 collection. Her attire included an asymmetric rounded neckline with a single upper strap. A folded maxi-style bodice with a stitched front flounce, as well as a flowing floor-length hem, completed her formalwear with a breezy finish.

Noah Cyrus attends Fendi’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Vibrant coral blush, bleached eyebrows and faint lip gloss, as well as a thin silver chain bracelet, served as Cyrus’ only accessories for the fashionable occasion. Combined with her gown’s wrinkled texture — likely not intentional, but creating an effect nevertheless — the singer’s attire gave her the appearance of a princess nonchalantly arriving from a medieval adventure.

A closer look at Cyrus’ Fendi heels. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

When it came to footwear, Cyrus completed her attire with a set of Fendi’s hit Fendi First heels. Her $1,390 pump style featured pointed toes and thin slingback straps crafted from smooth blush-pink leather. Completing the style were gleaming gold metal F-shaped heels — harkening back to Fendi’s own “FF” monogram — totaling 4 inches in height, providing the musician with a sleek, near-invisible height boost.

Fendi’s Fendi First pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

