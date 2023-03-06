Noah Cyrus Gets Minimalist in Orange Bodycon Dress & Heels at Stella McCartney’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Noah Cyrus gave her daring style a chic makeover this morning at Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

The “All Falls Down” musician arrived to take in the designer’s latest collection at the Manège de l’École Militaire on Monday, wearing a long silky dress. The burnt-orange mock-neck style included long sleeves and a floor-length hem, giving a slick twist with a large back cutout.

Noah Cyrus attends Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Manège de l’École Militaire in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In a truly minimalist move, Cyrus paired the garment with faint pink eyeshadow and wore no accessories — allowing the dress, and McCartney’s craftsmanship, to take center stage.

When it came to footwear, Cyrus’ shoes could not be seen beneath her gown’s long hem. However, it’s likely the “July” singer slipped on a pair of heeled sandals, boots or pumps by McCartney to complete her outfit. Similar styles were seen on numerous show attendees, including Avril Lavigne, Jessica Alba, Monroe Bergdorf and Madelyn Cline.

Noah Cyrus attends Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Manège de l’École Militaire in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 show emphasized her love for horses, as well as the connections between mothers, daughters and sisters for both humans and animals. The line was presented at the Manège de l’École Militaire — France’s oldest riding school — and included live ponies from horse whisperer Jean-Francois Pignon.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

