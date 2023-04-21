Nina Dobrev Shares Coachella 2023 Week One Recap in Leather Miniskirt & Combat Boots With Shaun White

Nina Dobrev shared a recap of her experience during week one of Coachella 2023 in Indio, Calif., to her Instagram on April 19. The slideshow featured images of photos Dobrev wore and a cameo from her boyfriend and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White.

Keeping casual, Dobrev donned a shiny oversized black leather jacket which she wore overtop a white graphic tee. The shirt was tucked into a matching black leather miniskirt.

As for accessories, Dobrev wore a pastel pink snapback which she wore along with thin black sunglasses. Rounding out her look, the seasoned thespian also carried a quilted black mini crossbody bag with gold chain straps.

On her feet, “The Vampire Diaries” star donned a pair of grungy black combats boots in a rugged style. The pair was constructed out of black leather uppers and featured a sleek matching black lace-up silhouette with rounded toes and thick rubber soles. Utilitarian footwear is a go-to for many celebrities, especially during festival season.

When it comes to footwear, Dobrev’s shoe style often skews modern and slick. Aside from her beloved pointed-toe pumps, the “Flatliners” actress can be seen in strappy sandals by brands such as Charlotte Olympia, Stuart Weitzman and Marchesa. When off-duty, she dresses down a bit in ankle and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita and Tommy Hilfiger. Dobrev’s casual looks often include white sneakers by Converse and Vans, as well as athletic pairs by Reebok, New Balance and Under Armour.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

About the Editor:

This story has been edited and fact-checked for accuracy by Footwear News’ senior digital editor Renan Botelho. Please send brand IDs and credits to rbotelho@footwearnews.com. Learn more about Footwear News.