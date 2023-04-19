Nina Dobrev Gets Festival-Ready in Leopard-Print Bomber Jacket & Combat Boots for Coachella 2023

Nina Dobrev shared a slideshow of images to her Instagram yesterday, showing the outfit she wore for Coachella 2023 last weekend in Indio, Calif.

The look worn to the festival was comprised of neutral tones featuring a leopard-print bomber jacket worn overtop a black Prada tank top featuring the Italian brand’s logo in a triangular emblem on the bodice.

Rounding out her look, Dobrev donned a large black nylon bucket hat also from Prada that featured the same triangular emblem. “The Vampire Diaries” star wore her long brown tresses simply straightened.

As for shoes, Dobrev donned all-black combats boots in a rugged style. The pair was constructed out of leather and featured a sleek matching black lace-up silhouette with rounded toes. The utilitarian footwear was constructed out of shiny black patent leather, hence the sheen.

When it comes to footwear, Dobrev’s shoe style often skews modern and slick. Aside from her beloved pointed-toe pumps, the “Flatliners” actress can be seen in strappy sandals by brands such as Charlotte Olympia, Stuart Weitzman and Marchesa. When off-duty, she dresses down a bit in ankle and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita and Tommy Hilfiger. Dobrev’s casual looks often include white sneakers by Converse and Vans, as well as athletic pairs by Reebok, New Balance and Under Armour.

Related Ashley Graham Goes Fiery Red in Sheer Bra, Ruffled Skirt & Slippers for Maxim's 2023 Hot 100 Issue Britney Spears Twirls & Dances Barefoot in Pink Bikini Bottoms & Cropped Top Gisele Bundchen Rides Her Bike in Micro Shorts & Big Toe Sandals While Reflecting on Life

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Nina Dobrev’s most glamorous fashion moments over the years.