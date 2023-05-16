Nina Dobrev Sparkles in Sequined Pants and Sandals with Julianne Hough on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Nina Dobrev made a glitzy statement while appearing on-air at the “Jennifer Hudson Show” with Julianne Hough. The two actresses sat down with Hudson to discuss their decade-plus of friendship, as well as their low-sugar wine brand Fresh Vine Wine — which they’ve co-owned and released bottles from since 2021.

Dobrev arrived to the show in a gleaming outfit with Hough for the occasion. The “Vampire Diaries” star‘s ensemble featured a silky ivory long-sleeved blouse, tucked into dark maroon high-waisted pants. The trousers earned a gleaming finish from a coating of allover sequins, as well as Dobrev’s accessories: a gold watch and delicate pendant necklace.

(L-R): Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev appear on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” with Jennifer Hudson on May 15,2023. CREDIT: Chris Millard/Warner Bros

Hough, meanwhile, was brightly dressed in a boxy powder blue blazer and miniskirt, layered atop a white T-shirt and paired with smooth white stiletto-heeled pumps.

When it came to footwear, Dobrev completed her outfit with a pair of light heeled sandals. Her pale peachy nude style featured smooth open-toed uppers with rounded soles and thin toe straps. Heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the set with a sharp height boost for the occasion, while neutrally allowing her pants’ sparkle to take center stage.

