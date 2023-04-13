Wrestler Twins Nikki & Brie Bella Bring ‘Double Trouble’ in Vibrant Bodycon Dresses & Sandals to ‘Jennifer Hudson’

Former WWE wrestlers Nikki and Brie Bella, otherwise known as “The Bella Twins,” appeared on an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” which airs today on Fox.

The identical wrestling duo reminisced on pranks they pulled as twins and played a game called “Double Trouble” with the show’s host Jennifer Hudson.

For their talk show appearance, Brie donned a bright red maxi dress in a bodycon style with lengthy sleeves and a structured corseted bodice. Nikki’s dress was similarly constructed in a maxi style but her dress featured a purple and orange polka-dot print with a turtleneck neckline.

WWE wrestlers and sisters Nikki and Brie Bella on an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” CREDIT: Chris Millard

Maxi dresses are long floor-sweeping dresses that are more casual than evening dresses and appropriate for daily wear. Maxi dresses are often made of cotton or light fabric to stay with the relaxed nature of the summery design.

WWE wrestlers and sisters Nikki and Brie Bella on an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” CREDIT: Chris Millard

Related Tisha Campbell Discusses Her 'My Wife and Kids' Audition in Leather Coat & Green Pumps on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Kesha Goes Wild in Snake-Print Pants, Sheer Corset & Strappy Sandals at 'Beau Is Afraid' Premiere Molly Shannon Talks 'Saturday Night Live' in Lace Dress & Crystal-Embellished Heels on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Standing apart from each other, Brie wore her hair in face-framing waves and parted down the middle. While Nikki’s tresses were similarly parted, she opted for a straightened look featuring sharp angular edges. For the finishing touches, Brie wore an orange wash on her lips and Nikki went for a hot pink.

Both Nikki and Brie opted for strappy sandal heels in coordinating colors to their dresses. Brie’s heels were a plain nude while Nikki’s were a bright cobalt blue. The heels themselves appeared to be skinny and long while the toes were rounded, making for a dainty and simple construction. Colorful straps ran across the top of the twin’s feet and behind their heels for a dizzying slingback appearance.

WWE wrestlers and sisters Nikki and Brie Bella on an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” CREDIT: Chris Millard

Strappy sandals are a versatile and approachable style loved by many top celebrities. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction.

PHOTOS: See how high heels have evolved over the decades.