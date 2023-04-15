Niecy Nash Sees Stars in Whimsical Jumpsuit & Black Platforms at Deadline Contenders Television 2023

Niecy Nash spoke on a panel of fellow actors at Deadline Contenders Television at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles today.

The “Selma” star was outfitted in a white and black sleeveless star-printed jumpsuit in a breezy style featuring a high neckline and wide-legged trousers. Nash rounded out her look with shiny gold jewelry.

Peter White, Evan Peters, Niecy Nash-Betts and Paris Barclay speak onstage during Deadline Contenders Television at the Directors Guild of America on April 15 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Deadline via Getty Images

Although they were hard to see over the lengthy hem of her trousers, Nash stepped into sky-high platform sandals. The style featured thick black leather straps with a peep-toe silhouette, clasp detailing and 3 to 4-inch block heels with a platform sole.

Platform heels, in a variety of styles, are a go-to in the “Beauty” actress’ wardrobe. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, as a wide selection of brands, including Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo, has already started to level up their footwear selection.

Niecy Nash attends Deadline Contenders Television at the Directors Guild of America on April 15 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Deadline via Getty Images

Nash’s style expands beyond her talents on screen, the television host is known for stepping out in bold styles. Whether she’s onstage or attending a red carpet event, the “Reno 911” alum will always make a statement. Nash tends to gravitate towards sparkling silhouettes, thigh-high slit dresses and glamorous gowns with eye-catching elements. For footwear, she will likely step out in pointed-toe pumps, height-defying platform heels or strappy sandals.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades