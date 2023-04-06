Nicole Scherzinger Channels Joan Crawford for Movie Night on ‘The Masked Singer’ in Vinyl Thigh-High Boots

It was “Warner Bros. Movie Night” on last night’s episode of “The Masked Singer” and Nicole Scherzinger went all in.

The “Buttons” songstress shared a slideshow of images that gave fans a closer look at her outfit for the episode. Living her best Joan Crawford fantasy with an updo hairstyle, Scherzinger gave old Hollywood glamour with her look.

For the episode, Scherzinger wore a black midi-length dress adorned with a whole host of silver sequins and decorative gold adornments. The dress featured sharp structural shoulders and long sleeves that transitioned into fingerless gloves.

The “Don’t Cha” singer added a dramatic pair of black thigh-high boots to her look. The footwear featured a pleasing shiny vinyl texture, a fitted silhouette, pointed toes, and stilettos that added a few inches to Scherzinger’s look.

When it comes to footwear, Scherzinger typically goes for bold styles. The “Buttons” songstress often wears platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Le Silla. When off-duty, she also prefers boots by Gucci and The Kooples, as well as Fila and Nike sneakers and Crocs clogs.

“WB Movie Night” with Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger for “The Masked Singer.” CREDIT: Pete Dadds

This week’s episode saw contestant Dolly unmasked as Twisted Sister’s frontman Dee Snider. Not one judge guessed that Snider was under the mask. Following his elimination, Dandelion and Mantis went head to head to the song “(I’ve Got a) Golden Ticket” by Jack Albertson and Peter Ostrum from “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” Mantis received fewer votes. Ken Jeong believed Mantis to be Bruce Springsteen while Scherzinger thought it was Keanu Reeves. Jenny McCarthy picked Kevin Bacon and Robin Thicke chose Dennis Quaid. Mantis was eventually saved and will go up against Medusa and Gargoyle in the wild-card round.

