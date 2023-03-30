Nicole Scherzinger Goes Retro With ’80s Bangs in Pink Sequin Dress & White Pumps on ‘The Masked Singer’

It was “80s night” on the latest episode of “The Masked Singer,” which aired last night on Fox. Nicole Scherzinger joined her co-judges channeling the theme in a retro outfit.

Scherzinger was outfitted in a pink sequined minidress featuring a plunging neckline and thick shoulder straps. Her dress was worn with dangling heart earrings and eye-catching rings. The hitmaker’s hair was worn in a high-volume updo, her bangs teased up high in order to properly channel the time period.

Although they were not visible in the video, Scherzinger opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of white pointed-toe pumps that gave her look a substantial boost. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear style is commonplace for many celebrities, Scherzinger included.

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger in the “80s Night” episode of “The Masked Singer” CREDIT: Pete Dadds

When it comes to footwear, Scherzinger typically goes for bold styles. The “Buttons” songstress often wears platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Le Silla. When off-duty, she also prefers boots by Gucci and The Kooples, as well as Fila and Nike sneakers and Crocs clogs.

This week’s episode saw contestant Dolly perform Simple Minds’ “Don’t You Forget About Me,” Scorpio sing Cyndi Lauper’s signature song “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” and the Moose take on “The Power of Love,” from Huey Lewis and The News. Unfortunately, Moose didn’t have what it takes and was unmasked, revealing “Cheers” actor George Wendt. Dolly and Scorpio went head to head to Duran Duran’s “Hungry Like The Wolf” with Dolly coming out on top. Scorpio was unmasked next, revealing to “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn.

