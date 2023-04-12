Nicole Scherzinger Poses in Black Booties With JoJo for Her ‘Moulin Rouge’ Broadway Debut

Nicole Scherzinger was sharply outfitted for a night out on Broadway this week. The musician shared a sweet moment with singer JoJo after her debut as Satine in “Moulin Rouge,” which she’ll continue until July 16 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City.

On Tuesday night, Scherzinger hugged JoJo backstage in a sharp all-black outfit. The former Pussycat Doll‘s attire featured a black bodycon dress with a sleeveless silhouette, layered beneath a matching shrug with a high neckline. The two-piece outfit created a cutout effect, which Scherzinger layered with a delicate necklace and thin metal ring.

(L-R): Joanna “JoJo” Levesque and Nicole Scherzinger pose backstage at “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” on Broadway at The Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

JoJo, meanwhile, was comfortably outfitted in a black crystal-embroidered velour hoodie, leather skirt and glittering boots.

When it came to footwear, Scherzinger completed her outfit with a set of sharp booties. The “Don’t Cha” singer’s shoes featured smooth black suede uppers with triangular pointed toes, as well as ankle-high shafts. Though their heels couldn’t be seen, it’s likely Scherzinger’s style featured 3 to 4-inch heels in a stiletto or block-heeled silhouette. Similar pairs are favored for their year-round versatility, with new styles released in spring collections from brands including Schutz, Dune London, Vince Camuto and Steve Madden.

A closer look at Scherzinger and JoJo’s boots. CREDIT: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Where shoes are concerned, Scherzinger typically goes for bold styles. The “Buttons” musician often wears platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Le Silla. When off-duty, she also prefers boots by Gucci and The Kooples, as well as Fila and Nike sneakers and Crocs clogs.

