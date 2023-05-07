Nicole Scherzinger Hits High Notes at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert in Sheer Royal Blue Dress

Nicole Scherzinger hit high notes during her performance at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert on Sunday at Windsor Castle in London. The former Pussycat Dolls member belted out a rendition of “Reflections” from Disney’s “Mulan.”

The hitmaker took to the stage in a full-on princess strapless gown crafted out of a deep royal blue velvet with a lengthy train and a sequin-embellished sheer corset midsection.

Nicole Scherzinger performs during the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

The romantic gown was accompanied by diamond-encrusted jewelry including a necklace and high-shine triangular stud earrings. As for her hair, the performer gathered it all up into a slicked-back high ponytail, wearing it out of her face.

Related Lionel Richie Gets Royals Dancing at King Charles' Coronation Concert in White Tailcoat & Heeled Boots Olly Murs Opens Coronation Concert in Chelsea Boots, White Tank Top & Flower-Embellished Blazer Katy Perry Performs 'Firework' in Extravagant Plunging Gold Dress at King Charles III's Coronation Concert

Although her footwear for the performance wasn’t visible thanks to the lengthy floor-sweeping hem of her gown, it’s likely Scherzinger donned a pair of pointed-toe pumps or platform sandal heels, two go-to styles often present in her wardrobe. Both styles, depending on the height and composition, allowed Scherzinger a smooth and walkable base to sing her heart out without a hitch.

Nicole Scherzinger performs during the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023, in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Leon Neal/Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Scherzinger typically goes for bold styles. The “Buttons” songstress often wears platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Le Silla. When off-duty, she also prefers boots by Gucci and The Kooples, as well as Fila and Nike sneakers and Crocs clogs.

The Coronation Concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. The list of performers included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show also featured a performance by The Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ choirs and deaf signing choirs.

PHOTOS: See all of the performers and attendees at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.