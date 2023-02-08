Nicole Ari Parker Pops in Magenta Issey Miyake Coat & Sculpted Boots for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicole Ari Parker brought a colorful take to winter style for “And Just Like That…” season 2.

On Wednesday, Parker was spotted filming with Kristin Davis (as Charlotte York) in New York City’s Upper East Side — specifically, the Museum of the City of New York (aside from the building serving as their children’s school, it’s previously been shot as a school in both iterations of “Gossip Girl” and”The Undoing”). For the occasion, Parker wore what appeared to be a yellow miniskirt, a black and white striped top and black tights beneath a vibrant $2,980 Issey Miyake Clip coat with an asymmetric hem and buttoned waist.

(L-R): Nicole Ari Parker and Kristin Davis film “And Just Like That…” season 2 at the Museum of the City of New York in New York City on Feb. 8, 2023. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Giving her outfit further artistic edge were yellow leather biker gloves, a black leather bakers’ cap and a gold chain collar necklace topped with a silver frog charm. Parker’s costume by Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago was finished with a set of black and bronze metal looped earrings, as well as a smooth yellow version of Valentino’s $3,550 One Stud shoulder handbag. Meanwhile, Davis was prettily dressed as Charlotte York in a plaid cape coat, chain-trimmed pumps and a leather Tod’s handbag.

Related Nicole Ari Parker Springs Forward in Green Louis Vuitton Shirt With Floral Trousers & Beaded Sandals for 'And Just Like That..' Season 2 Nina Dobrev Puts Sleek Finish On Lux Leather Trend With Studded Bomber Jacket & Slingback Pumps Kate Beckinsale Does 'Pretty Girls Walk' in Belted Bodysuit & 6-Inch Heels

Parker’s ensemble also included a pair of black suede boots with loose shafts, cinched by braided ankle cords. The round-toed set was finished with 3 to 4-inch black heels that appeared to be sculpted into rubber-tipped cylinders, giving them — and Parker’s costume — a futuristic edge for the occasion.

A closer look at Parker’s boots. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

“And Just Like That…” has returned to filming its second season in Manhattan as of October 2022, with several outfits from the new season already going viral. Sarah Jessica Parker has already been spotted outdoors in metallic pink stiletto sandals and Dior’s 2008 Extreme Gladiator sandals — complete with J.W. Anderson’s 3D-printed pigeon clutch.

Though it’s clear the “Sex and the City” companion series’ statement-making style is back, we couldn’t help but wonder: what else will Carrie Bradshaw & co. wear in 2022? Though it’s unknown, our favorite New Yorkers’ ensembles will surely be spotted throughout the city in the coming months — and once the show’s second season arrives on HBO Max.

PHOTOS: Discover celebrities arriving at the “And Just Like That…” season 1 premiere.