Nicola Peltz Elevates Valentino Dress With Towering Versace Heels With Brooklyn Beckham at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham were giving chic couple vibes at the reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store in New York on Thursday night.

Nicola looked to Valentino for her long sleeve dress, designed with a bold and daring split spotlighted with bows at the center. For footwear, she selected Versace’s Tempest platform pumps that effortlessly make a statement with their unique platform heel. The notched, wave-shaped design also has pointed toes to complete the bold and fashionable look.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening. CREDIT: Getty Images

Brooklyn kept it classic in a signature black suit with a white tee underneath. On his feet, he wore shiny dress shoes with a rounded toe and modern buckles. Shiny dress shoes have become a popular trend for men’s formal footwear, with a focus on materials such as patent leather and high-gloss finishes. These shoes offer a sleek and polished look that adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

The stylish couple is known for their chic and trendy fashion choices. Brooklyn is often seen in a mix of streetwear and high-end designer pieces, with a focus on bold accessories and edgy details. Nicola has a more feminine and polished style, often opting for sleek silhouettes, statement jewelry and elegant dresses. Together, they embody a modern and fashion-forward approach to dressing, with a keen eye for current trends and unique pieces.

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the reopening of its newly transformed flagship store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, which will now be called The Landmark, in New York on Thursday. Katy Perry put on a special performance during the event. Notable guests included Jimin, Anitta, Florence Pugh, Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Gal Gadot, Pharell, Blake Lively, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and many more.

