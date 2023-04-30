Nicola Peltz-Beckham Soars in 6-Inch Heels with Brooklyn Beckham at Mikimoto’s 140th Anniversary Party

Nicola Peltz-Beckham brought an edgy take to cocktail dressing for Mikimoto’s 130th anniversary celebration.

On Saturday night, Nicola arrived to Central Park Tower in New York City for the occasion with husband Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham. The heiress‘ outfit featured a black long-sleeved top and sheer black tights, which she layered beneath a matching long leather skirt. Her ensemble was finished with a metallic silver leather Fendi Baguette shoulder bag, as well as ornate Mikimoto jewelry: a two-strand floral diamond and pearl necklace and an array of sparkling diamond earrings.

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham attend Mikimoto’s 130th anniversary celebration at Central Park Tower in New York City on April 29, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

Brooklyn, meanwhile, complemented Nicola in a simple white T-shirt, black trousers and a faintly oversized black blazer. The subtle pieces were paired with black leather monk-strap loafers, and further elevated by an array of Mikimoto jewelry: two white pearl and diamond necklaces, an ornate diamond and gray pearl brooch and a stack of dark black pearl bracelets.

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham attend Mikimoto’s 130th anniversary celebration at Central Park Tower in New York City on April 29, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

When it came to footwear, Nicola finished her outfit with a set of Marc Jacobs’ viral Kiki boots. Her black leather pair featured smooth uppers with rounded toes and thick platform soles, as well as towering 6-inch block heels for a sky-high boost. The set was cinched with eleven thin buckled front straps, creating a cutout effect while finishing the “Transformers” actress‘ outfit with a gothic edge.

A closer look at Peltz-Beckham’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

Mikimoto’s 130th anniversary celebrated the luxury jewelry brand’s heritage and signature pearls. The occasion was hosted by Amber Valletta and stylist Julia von Boehm at Central Park Tower, with guests including Katie Holmes, Brooklyn and Nicola-Peltz Beckham and Janelle Monae

