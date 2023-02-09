Nicky Hilton Takes on the Barbiecore Trend in Pink Sweater, Skirt & Amina Muaddi Pumps at Saks Fifth Avenue’s NYFW Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicky Hilton was thinking pink at Saks Fifth Avenue’s kickoff party for New York Fashion Week. The occasion, celebrating the fall 2023 shows, featured a Charli XCX and Big Freedia concert with guests including Emma Roberts, Ashley Park and Julia Fox.

While at Saks on Wednesday night, Hilton posed on the red carpet in a vibrant pink outfit, taking on the Barbiecore trend. The 2012 FNAA-winning star‘s ensemble featured a hot pink ribbed sweater and reptile-embossed leather miniskirt, accentuated with Valentino’s pink crystal-coated $6,100 One Stud shoulder bag. Hilton simply finished her outfit with gleaming crystal post earrings, as well as Tiffany & Co.’s gold $16,500 HardWear graduated link necklace.

Nicky Hilton attends Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party at The Jazz Club at Aman New York in New York City on Feb. 8, 2023. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Hilton finished her monochrome outfit with a pop of pink, as well, thanks to Amina Muaddi. The “Paris in Love” star slipped into a pair of Muaddi’s $1,140 Begum pumps, crafted from smooth pink PVC with pointed toes and slingback straps. Angled clear pink heels totaling 4 inches in height smoothly completed the set, as well as Muadi’s signature rounded crystal Begum embellishments on each toe.

A closer look at Hilton’s pumps. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Amina Muaddi’s pink Begum slingback pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

When it comes to shoes, Hilton’s styles are glamorous and chic, with a nod to her Y2K years first in the spotlight. The star often favors pointed-toe and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Mach & Mach, Giannico and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

Click through the gallery to see Hilton’s French Sole collection for the Spring 2022 season.