Nicky Hilton Blooms in Pink Floral Dress & French Sole Flats for Alice + Olivia Trunk Show

Nicky Hilton served springtime style on Thursday in her ongoing partnership with shoe brand French Sole. The businesswoman celebrated her newest collection with the label in a trunk show at Alice + Olivia’s boutique in Dallas, which also raised money for The Children’s Cancer Fund.

Hilton was elegantly dressed for the occasion in a pink crewneck minidress. The whimsical piece was covered in layered light and dark pink butterfly and floral appliqués, which Hilton paired with a floral Oscar de la Renta handbag coated in pink crystals. Sparkling diamond stud earrings smoothly finished her attire.

Nicky Hilton attends her French Sole trunk show at the Alice + Olivia boutique in Dallas, Texas on April 20, 2023. CREDIT: Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com

When it came to Hilton’s own footwear, she slipped on a pair of $188 Charlott flats from her spring 2020 French Sole collection. Her light pink style featured rounded toes, thin front bows and smooth uppers crafted from viper-printed suede. The textured set was complete with .25-inch heels, similarly to other styles within the $195-$225 line — which includes flats, slippers, sneakers and pumps in hues of cream, black, pink, blue and purple.

Related Kansas City Chiefs Owner's Daughter Gracie Hunt Gets Spring-Ready in Pastel Blue Suit & Ribbed Mules With Nicky Hilton at Alice and Olivia's Event Paris Hilton Pops in Rainbow Amina Muaddi Pumps & Floral-Collared Dress in NYC Nicky Hilton Bundles Up in Padded Coat With Leather Leggings & Shearling Ankle Boots in NYC

A closer look at Hilton’s French Sole flats. CREDIT: Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com

“I’m excited to have joined forces with one of my favorite brands, French Sole, to launch my new shoe collection. I absolutely love velvet, so my designs make use of it for extra style and comfort. I’ve also placed some beautiful feminine bows on some selected shoes and, of course, my trademark ‘Nicky Blue’ colors the sole of every shoe. I hope you love them as much as I do,” Hilton said on her official website.

During the event, Hilton was one of numerous guests, as well as mother Kathy Hilton, Alice + Olivia founder Stacey Bendet and Tina Chen Craig.

Nicky Hilton and Kathy Hilton attend her French Sole trunk show at the Alice + Olivia boutique in Dallas, Texas on April 20, 2023. CREDIT: Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com

Ballet flats such as Hilton’s are timeless. Each season, the shoe style experiences a popularity surge with a range of styling techniques. Hilton often complements the flat-soled silhouette with minidresses, denim jeans and midi-length skirts. Meanwhile, other celebrities like Alexandra Grant, Alexa Chung and Uma Thurman have worn sparkling styles under longer gowns and dresses for formal occasions.

PHOTOS: Discover Nicky Hilton’s spring 2022 French Sole collection in the gallery.