Nicky Hilton Pairs Ladylike Tweed with Chanel Pumps at Alice + Olivia’s Fall 2023 NYFW Presentation

Nicky Hilton brought a chic — and sleek — take to “ladies who lunch” style during New York Fashion Week. The businesswoman made a sharp entrance at Alice + Olivia’s fall 2023 presentation, alongside stars including Caroline Vazzana, Davis Burleson and Coco Rocha.

While taking in designer Stacey Bendet’s latest designs at Highline Stages on Saturday, Hilton posed in a black and white outfit. Her ensemble featured a black tweed jacket piped with gleaming pearls, paired with a pleated black leather miniskirt. The two were layered atop matte black tights for a winter-proof finish.

Nicky Hilton attends Alice + Olivia’s fall 2023 presentation at Highline Stages in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11, 2023. CREDIT: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

Hilton chicly accessorized her ensemble with a set of sparkling bow-shaped crystal drop earrings, as well as a bejeweled hair bow and mini black leather Hermés Kelly handbag with silver hardware.

Nicky Hilton attends Alice + Olivia’s fall 2023 presentation at Highline Stages in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11, 2023. CREDIT: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

Completing the “365 Style” author’s outfit was a set of vintage Chanel pumps. Her style included glossy black patent leather uppers with closed counters and thin platform soles, topped with rounded white capped toes. Angled heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the style with a sharp height boost, smoothly matching her outfit’s black and white hues to create a streamlined, multi-textured outfit.

A closer look at Hilton’s pumps. CREDIT: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

Chanel’s cap-toed pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Poshmark

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

