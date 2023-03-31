Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Ombré Hair in Hot-Pink Pants & 6-Inch Louboutins

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to share her latest fit check on Thursday.

The “Red Ruby” rapper slipped on a mesh graphic top in moody tones. She coupled it with pants in a hot pink plisse material with a high-waisted design and a wide-leg fit. Minaj looked to her longtime hairstylist, Arrogant Tae, for her pink and blond ombré hair.

On her feet, she strapped into Christian Louboutin Alyah Iridescent flower sandals. The pair set on a 6-inch stiletto heel features an iridescent PVC detailing and a 3-D flower accent perfect for spring. With an open toe, the platform sandals are designed with sprawling adjustable ankle ties that go up the leg. And it’s not a signature Louboutin shoe without the infamous red leather outsole.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style Minaj hasn’t tried. Her go-to shoe styles have included thong and ankle-wrap sandals by Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. Her off-duty looks regularly feature slides and chunky sandals from Off-White, as well as Louis Vuitton and Celine. Minaj has been seen wearing everything from towering platform heels to sleek and sexy stilettos. She has also been known to wear sneakers on occasion, often opting for colorful and eye-catching designs. The mommy mogul’s fashion and shoe style can be described as daring, playful, and unapologetic, reflecting her larger-than-life persona and commitment to self-expression.

Minaj is also a big star on the fashion scene thanks to her bold and colorful attire over the years, even commanding front-row seats for brands like Balmain, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera, and more. She has also collaborated on clothing lines and accessories with Fendi, H&M and Kmart over the years as well.

