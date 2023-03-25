Nicki Minaj Takes an Edgy Approach to Lux Leather Trend in Corset, Ripped Jeans & Burberry Lace-Up Boots

Nicki Minaj shared a slideshow of photos showing off her designer-heavy outfit on Instagram today. The photos saw the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper posed up, the caption on the post reading, “Caught’m wit they hand out tryna catch the sauce 🥣.”

Giving model-esque poses, Minaj’s ensemble featured a short-sleeved red and white graphic tee layered expertly underneath a brown leather corset top. On bottom, the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” songstress wore skin-tight dark wash denim featuring lots of distressing around the knee and thigh area.

As for accessories, Minaj toted a mini Louis Vuitton luggage clutch with monogrammed detailing which she wore with Louis Vuitton sunnies.

When it came down to shoes, Minaj wore a pair of brown pointed-toe Burberry ankle boots fitted with stiletto heels and a sleek lace-up silhouette. The striking “Guard Detail” pair were made of patent brown leather, hence the high-shine appearance. The boots were inspired by workwear and feature the brands logo on the tongue in contrasting bright yellow lettering.

A go-to shoe style for many, Minaj included, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style Minaj hasn’t tried. Her go-to shoe styles have included thong and ankle-wrap sandals by Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. Her off-duty looks regularly feature slides and chunky sandals from Off-White, as well as Louis Vuitton and Celine.

Burberry “Lace Guard” detail leather ankle boots in brown. CREDIT: Burberry

Minaj is also a big star on the fashion scene thanks to her bold and colorful attire over the years, even commanding front-row seats for brands like Balmain, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera and more. She has also collaborated on clothing lines and accessories with Fendi, H&M and Kmart over the years as well.

