Natasha Lyonne Slips on Pointy Pumps With Asymmetrical Houndstooth Dress for Variety’s Power of Women 2023

Natasha Lyonne brought edgy style to Variety’s Power of Women event held at The Grill in New York City today. The Emmy-nominated actress was one of the ceremony’s honorees.

For the occasion, Lyonne donned a black and white houndstooth dress from Moschino’s fall 2023 collection. The garment featured a sharp collar, streamlined pearl buttons at the center and a curved hem. The “Poker Face” star amped up her look with a few bracelets and several statement rings.

Natasha Lyonne attends Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill on April 4, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Lyonne styled her hair straight and let blunt-cut bangs frame her face. As for makeup, the “Russian Doll” alum went with a dark smokey eye and a neutral matte pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the entertainer rounded out her wardrobe with black pointed-toe pumps. The shoes featured a triangular pointed-toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a small stiletto heel.

A closer look at Natasha Lyonne’s pointed-toe pumps at Variety’s Power of Women event on April 4, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Natasha Lyonne attends Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill on April 4, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Variety’s Power of Women: New York is an annual event that honors the achievements of numerous women in business, entertainment and more for their contributions to different causes. Held at The Grill in New York City, this year’s ceremony was presented by Lifetime and hosted by actress, comedian and writer Ego Nwodim, who has been a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” since 2018. The 2023 honorees included Kelly Ripa, Natasha Lyonne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Judy Blume and Rosie Perez.

