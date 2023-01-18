Natasha Bedingfield Goes Red in Sharp Coat With Squared Heels at ‘Maybe I Do’ Screening

While arriving at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City for the Tuesday night occasion, Bedingfield wore a sharp two-toned outfit. The “Unwritten” singer’s ensemble consisted of a cream ribbed turtleneck sweater tucked into belted off-white trousers with wide legs. Giving her outfit a chic pop of color was a warm burnt red-toned wool coat, featuring black trim and an upturned collar for added warmth.
When it came to footwear, Bedingfield’s shoes could not be fully seen beneath her trousers’ long hems. However, the “These Words” singer appeared to wear a set of square-toed shoes with thin black soles and off-white leather uppers, smoothly streamlining her outfit by matching her clothing. The style likely included a tall-heeled silhouette in pump or boot form — two styles she’s previously worn on past red carpets over the years. Whatever its silhouette, her shoes certainly provided her with and elevated height boost, raising her trousers’ hems from fully bunching on the floor.
Bedingfield’s shoe style is often sky-high. On the red carpet and formal occasions, she’s been regularly seen in neutral and colorful platform-soled and pointed-toe pumps, sandals and wedges, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin and Valentino. Off-duty, Bedingfield can still be seen in vibrant high heels, as well as flat sandals. She’s also been a frequent New York Fashion Week guest, attending shows for Christian Siriano, Max Azria and Nanette Lepore over the years.
