Natalia Dyer Pops in Orange Suit & ‘Ugly’ Sandals at Longchamps’ Spring 2023 Glamping Party

Natalia Dyer attended Longchamp’s spring 2023 Glamping party in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Yes, God, Yes” actress gave off summer vibes in a blood orange oversized blazer worn overtop a matching ribbed cropped turtleneck.

Natalia Dyer attends Longchamp’s spring 2023 “Glamping” party in Los Angeles on March 23, 2023. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

On bottom, the thespian sported high-waisted coordinating orange trousers in a baggy pleated style. Worn crossbody, Dyer accessorized with a hot pink Longchamp mini bag featuring the brand’s equestrian logo on the front.

On her feet, the 28-year-old fashionista stepped out in chunky red sandals with chunky platform soles and thick tricolored straps in pink, red and orange that secured the style in place.

“Ugly sandals” are marked by large straps and chunky construction, often prioritizing comfort and foot support over popular trends that don’t emphasize practicality. Contrary to the name, “ugly sandals” are actually a strangely stylish choice of modern footwear, worn by celebrities and fashion influencers. Noted “ugly sandals” include ever-popular Birkenstocks.

Related Don Lemon Sports 'Give a Damn' Sandals & Swim Trunks With Fiancé Tim Malone on Miami Vacation Tracee Ellis Ross Dances & Twirls in 'Ugly Sandals' With Sheer Floral Bodycon Dress at Birthday Party Natalia Dyer Steps Into Fashion Week in Timelessly Chic Boots for Longchamp's 'Les Filles' Party

A closer look at Natalia Dyer’s shoes. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Longchamp’s spring 2023 “Glamping” party in Los Angeles took place beachside on March 23 at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel. Special guest appearances included “Stranger Things” star Natalia Dyer, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Rocky Barnes, Anna Sitar, Larsen Thompson, Isabelle Fuhrman and Megan Suri, among others.

Natalia Dyer attends Longchamp’s spring 2023 “Glamping” party in Los Angeles on March 23, 2023. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Paul Lorraine, CEO & President of Longchamp North America, and Olivier Miller-Cassegrain, Managing Director of Longchamp, welcomed guests to take a closer look at the new collection where Longchamp’s Creative Director, Sophie Delafontaine, drew inspiration from glamping and the magic of golden hour.

Natalia Dyer attends Longchamp’s spring 2023 “Glamping” party in Los Angeles on March 23, 2023. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Longchamp brought this theme to life with an array of delightful offerings including crystal guidance readings by Lalah Delia, a portrait studio by The Collective You, a smores station that paid homage to glamping, and music by DJ Daisy O’Dell. The collection includes the new addition of seasonal Box-Trot handbags in candy-pink and zesty lemon colorways, the new line of sunglasses, and the inflatable chair collaboration with Fatboy.

PHOTOS: See all the red carpet arrivals at the “Stranger Things” season 4 world premiere.