Naomi Watts Buckles into Mary Jane Pumps and Jet-Black Crochet at Dior’s Resort 2024 Show

Naomi Watts brought an edgy take to ladylike style for Dior’s resort 2024 fashion show.

Watts posed at the Colegio de San Ildefonso in Mexico City, Mexico for the occasion on Saturday, wearing an all-black outfit. The “Infinite Storm” actress’ attire featured a long-sleeved midi dress, crafted from openwork black crochet in a mix of geometric patterns. The knit piece was further layered atop a matte black Dior bra and high-waisted briefs for a sultry edge, which Watts minimally paired with a deep red lip and small green drop earrings.

Naomi Watts attends the Dior resort 2024 fashion show at Colegio de San Ildefonso in Mexico City, Mexico on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images For Christian Dior

When it came to footwear, Watts buckled into a pair of Dior pumps to bring her outfit a romantically preppy finish. The “Goodnight Mommy” star’s $1,190 Aime Dior style featured glossy black patent leather uppers with two thin buckled straps and small toe cutouts, creating a Mary Jane silhouette. The close-toed pair was complete with 2-inch block heels for a subtle height boost, complementing Watts’ dress with a sophisticated base.

The resort 2024 show marked Dior’s latest destination fashion show location this spring, following its pre-fall 2023 show in Mumbai, India in March.

A closer look at Watts’ heels. CREDIT: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images For Christian Dior

Dior’s Aime Dior pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior

Dior’s resort 2024 fashion show was held in Mexico City, Mexico at the Colegio de San Ildefonso, featuring celebrity guests Riley Keough, Alicia Keys and Naomi Watts in the front row. Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s newest collection was inspired by the wardrobe of the late artist Frida Kahlo, preluded by a dinner at Anahuacalli Diego Rivera Museum where Kahlo was previously seen with husband Diego Rivera.

