Naomi Campbell Means Business in Gray Suit & Leather Boots at Burberry’s Fall 2023 LFW Show

Naomi Campbell suited up for Burberry’s fall 2023 fashion show during London Fashion Week.

On Monday, Campbell arrived to the show at Kennington Park in London to take in Daniel Lee’s newest designs for the British house. For the occasion, she wore a dark gray suit composed of a tortoiseshell-buttoned blazer and matching trousers, worn sans-top for a modern approach. Campbell draped a black overcoat across her shoulders to complement the tailored set, and finished her look with a black leather shoulder bag and large gold pendant necklaces hung with circular charms.

Naomi Campbell attends Burberry’s fall 2023 fashion show at Kennington Park in London, England during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20, 2023. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

When it came to footwear, Campbell finished her outfit with a set of platform boots. Though the supermodel’s close-toed style couldn’t be fully seen, it did appear to feature smooth black leather uppers with rounded toes, raised soles and heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The set added a sharp boost to Campbell’s outfit, tying into its versatile silhouette and color palette to create a timeless appearance.

Related Romeo Beckham Cozies Up in Knit Hoodie and Cream Louis Vuitton Sneakers with Mia Regan at JW Anderson's Fall 2023 LFW Show Kit Connor Laces into High-Top Sneakers and Printed T-Shirt for JW Anderson's Fall 2023 LFW Show Ashley Graham Gleams in Cutout Top and Sheer Gucci Pumps at Nensi Dojaka's Fall 2023 LFW Show

Andre Balazs, Edward Enninful, Naomi Campbell and Selma Blair attend Burberry’s fall 2023 fashion show at Kennington Park in London, England during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20, 2023. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

Burberry’s fall 2023 collection was the first for the house by creative director Daniel Lee, previously appointed in 2022 after a successful 2018-2021 run at Bottega Veneta. The collection highlighted the brand’s heritage with checks, rose florals and faux-fur detailing in hues of red, dark green, purple and yellow, as well as a revival of its famed Burberry Prorsum line.

Burberry’s fall 2023 finale at London Fashion Week on Feb. 20, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Burberry

London Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in London. Held from Feb. 17-23, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Burberry, Erdem, Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn and David Koma. Emerging brands will also be presenting this season, including Chet Lo, Nensi Dojaka, Mowalola and Susan Fang.

PHOTOS: Naomi Campbell’s Best Runway Moments and Most Iconic Style Through the Years