Naomi Campbell Pops in Multicolored Striped Suit and Loafer Heels at Casablanca’s Fall 2023 Men’s Show

Naomi Campbell revamped preppy style while at Casablanca’s fall 2023 menswear show in Paris.

Arriving for the occasion during Paris Fashion Week Men’s, Campbell posed in a colorful striped suit. The supermodel’s ensemble featured a matching set of black pants and a double-breasted blazer, each covered in preppy yellow, red, blue and green stripes punctuated with thin gleaming silver pinstripes.

Naomi Campbell attends the Casablanca Menswear Fall 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week Men’s in Paris on Jan. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Campbell smoothly paired the maximalist set with a black turtleneck top, as well as gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses and rounded silver stud earrings. Two stacks of bracelets — one multicolored beads, the other numerous strands of sparkling diamonds — completed her ensemble.

When it came to footwear, Campbell slipped into a pair of platform heels from Casablanca. Her navy blue leather set featured rounded toes and thick soles trimmed with preppy white piping, further accented by long tongues and upper panels topped with brown bamboo. Though her heels could not be seen, it’s likely Campbell’s style was finished with 4-5-inch block heels, similarly to adjacent styles by Casablanca; in fact, her loafers bore remarkable similarity to the brand’s $720 Mary Jane pumps, which feature a similar texture, color and silhouette.

A closer look at Campbell’s pumps. CREDIT: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week Men’s began the year with a range of new menswear shows, held in Paris from Jan. 17-22. Presenting brands and designers will include Saint Laurent, Hermés, Dior, Givenchy and Rick Owens. Most notably, the Week will feature new brand developments, including its debut shows from Botter and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, as well as KidSuper designer Colm Dillane’s debut line for Louis Vuitton.

