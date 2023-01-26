Naomi Campbell Is Sharply Suited for Boss’ Spring 2023 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Naomi Campbell suited up for Boss’ spring 2023 campaign.

In the Mikael Jansson-shot imagery, Campbell stars alongside Gigi Hadid, Maluma, Lee Minho, Khaby Lame and Matteo Berrettini, all posing with their childhood photos to show how a “boss” is made.

Shot by Jansson, Campbell posed against a tan backdrop in a slouchy light tan suit. The supermodel’s double-breasted style featured wide-leg trousers with a matching boxy blazer, complete with wide, pointed lapels for a dynamic feel. An unbuttoned white collared shirt was tucked into Campbell’s trousers, giving her ensemble an effortless, classic silhouette.

Naomi Campbell stars in Boss’ spring 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Mikael Jansson /Courtesy of Boss

When it came to footwear, Campbell’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely she wore a coordinating or matching set of sandals, sneakers or spring-season footwear, similar to Hadid’s shoes in the campaign.

Boss’ spring 2023 women’s collection features an array of classic pieces in neutral tones, complementing anyone’s pre-existing wardrobe. The line includes relaxed sweaters, blouses, coats, belted jackets and separates in a primary palette of tan, cream and black, punctuated by deep green and cobalt blue. The same hues can be seen in its footwear selection, which includes low-heeled pointed pumps, chunky sneakers and rounded loafers. Ranging from $88 to $2,795, the collection is now available on Boss’ website.

Campbell is one of the fashion industry’s most iconic supermodels, serving as a muse to legendary designers like Gianni Versace, Azzedine Alaïa and Vivienne Westwood over the years. Her shoe style is similarly eclectic, varying from dressy to casual. On the runways and red carpets, Campbell has worn footwear ranging from Westwood’s 9-inch reptilian heels to platform sandals and pumps by Versace, Alexander McQueen and Gucci. Off-duty, she’s still dedicated to glamour in platform and stiletto-heeled sandals and boots by Christian Louboutin and Alaïa. However, on more casual occasions, she can be spotted in Nike and Air Jordan sneakers.

