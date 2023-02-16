Naomi Campbell Embraces Sensual Suiting With Height-Defying Heels for Alexander McQueen’s Spring 2023 Women’s Campaign

Naomi Campbell put an edgy twist on sharp suiting for Alexander McQueen’s spring 2023 women’s campaign.

For its spring 2023 campaign, McQueen assembled a lineup of female role models to celebrate strength and individuality. Captured in a series of short films by Jonas Åkerlund, Campbell stars alongside “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink and “Guardians of the Galaxy” actress Pom Klementieff, French singer Yseult, dancer and actress Mette Towley and model Nyagua.

Set in London, the backdrops are as powerful as the women themselves; featuring the brutal interior of an underground car park to the iconic dome of St. Paul’s Cathedral. Each woman is immersed in their own world until they are united in a formidable community.

Campbell’s 10-second video sees her turning the streets of London into her own personal runway. The legendary supermodel struts in the city in a sensual black suit. The set featured a cropped blazer and low-rise flare-leg trousers.

The runway sensation complemented her sleek wardrobe with bone straight that was parted in the middle. As for glam, Campbell went with soft makeup and a glossy neutral pout. To place more emphasis on her ensemble she opted for minimal accessories and only added a large diamond ring.

As for footwear, the singer seemingly completed her look with a pair of towering heels. The silhouette peaked out slightly underneath her pants leg and included a chunky outsole.

Naomi Campbell attends the Casablanca Menswear Fall 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week Men’s in Paris on Jan. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Dr. Campbell is one of the fashion industry’s most popular supermodels and has worked for over 40 years. She has modeled in campaigns for labels like Versace. She has also walked for Salvatore Ferragamo and Tod’s Milan Fashion Week shows. Campbell model is also the face of Sam Edelman’s fall 2022 collection in a feathered coat and Mary Jane heels.

