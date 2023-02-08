Nancy Pelosi Chooses Vibrant Magenta Suit & Ukraine Flag Brooch for State of the Union Address 2023

Nancy Pelosi brought meaningful style — with a pop of color — to President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. The address was held at 9 p.m. on Feb. 7., highlighting the current condition of the United States of America.

During the occasion, Pelosi wore a bright pink suit. Featuring a vibrant magenta blazer and matching trousers, the Democratic representative for California’s set was layered atop a matte white blouse. Pearl stud earrings, as well as a yellow and blue flag pin — showing support for the country of Ukraine — meaningfully finished her ensemble.

Nancy Pelosi attends President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 7, 2023. CREDIT: Win McNamee/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Pelosi’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s highly likely she finished her outfit with a complementary or matching set of pointed-toe pumps with thin stiletto heels — a style she’s worn in numerous hues and finishes over the years, making them one of her longtime style signatures.

Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 7, 2023. CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images

The State of the Union address is the president of the United States’ annual message to a joint session of the U.S. Congress, which discusses the current state of the nation. The address is attended by members of both the Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the vice president and Speaker of the House. The first lady Jill Biden’s 26 guests represent the top priorities and accomplishments of the presidency to date; this year’s list includes Bono, Paul Pelosi, the parents of Tyre Nichols, Brandon Tsay and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Oksana Markarova.

