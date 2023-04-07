Molly Shannon Talks ‘Saturday Night Live’ in Lace Dress & Crystal-Embellished Heels on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Molly Shannon sat down for an interview on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” yesterday on NBC. Shannon spoke about her new memoir “Hello, Molly!” and returning to “Saturday Night Live” as a host this weekend.

For her talk show appearance, Shannon wore a black lacy dress comprised of flouncy long sleeves, a mock neckline and see-through sections. The see-through bodice and neckline were followed by an opaque section.

Molly Shannon on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

The skirt that followed was also sheer like the bodice and featured a daring side slit featuring gauzy delicate trim. On the accessories front, Shannon sported large gold hoops that gave her look a glamorous high-shine finish. As for her hair, the “Superstar” actress styled her lengthy brown locks simply parted neatly to one side and worn in face-framing waves.



On her feet, Shannon opted for black strappy sandals heels with thin crystalized straps. The heel itself appeared to be skinny and long while the toes were rounded, making for a dainty construction. Black dazzling straps ran across the top of Shannon’s feet and behind her heels for a dizzying slingback appearance.



Strappy sandals are a versatile and approachable style loved by many top celebrities, Shannon included. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction.

