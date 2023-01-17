Miss Universe R’bonney Gabriel Pops in Blue Crop Top, Platform Heels & Bejeweled Crown on ‘Good Morning America’

Miss Universe R’bonney Gabriel made a sharp appearance during “Good Morning America” this week. The pageant winner’s new title is a historic one, as she is the first Miss USA to win Miss Universe in 10 years — as well as the first Filipino American to do so.

While leaving the program’s Times Square studio in New York City on Tuesday morning, Gabriel was spotted in a sharp black wool overcoat and Louis Vuitton’s brown checked $2,030 Damier Ebene Neverfull MM tote bag. The former Miss USA winner’s outerwear was layered atop a wide-leg set of shimmering cross-hatch-textured trousers in a deep indigo blue hue. A matching off-the-shoulder crop top with rounded balloon sleeves created a matching set, accented by square silver hoop earrings and Miss Universe’s new diamond and blue sapphire Mouawad Jewelry crown, named “Force for Good.”

Miss Universe R’bonney Gabriel leaves “Good Morning America” in New York City on Jan. 17, 2023. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

When it came to footwear, Gabriel’s shoes of choice consisted of a set of simple platform sandals. Her black set, appearing to be crafted from smooth suede, included thin toe straps and thick platform soles. Thin heels totaling at least 4 to 5 inches in height completed the pair with a height-boosting finish, further accentuating the garment’s shape.

During her interview, Gabriel discussed her reaction and historic representation while winning Miss Universe 2023, as well as her work as a model, sustainable fashion designer and sewing instructor, which you can view below on YouTube.

Gabriel was previously announced as the winner of Miss Universe 2023, followed by finalists Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel, Miss Puerto Rico Ashley Carino, Miss Curacao Gabriëla Dos Santos and Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez.

Yolanda Adams and Miss USA R’bonney Gabriel walk onstage during The 71st Miss Universe Competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14, 2023 in New Orleans, La. CREDIT: Getty Images

