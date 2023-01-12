Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-Iam Shimmers in Dress Made of Soda Pull-Can Tabs & Heels for Miss Universe 2023 Evening Gown Preliminary

Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-Iam made a glamorous — and personal — statement during the introduction portion of the Miss Universe 2023 pageant.

In the pageant’s preliminary competition round on Wednesday night, Sueangam-Iam hit the stage in a shimmering metallic silver chainmail gown. On closer inspection, however, the floor-length cutout piece was revealed to be crafted from interconnected pull-can tabs. The unusual choice of materials turned out to be a personal one: the pageant queen incorporated the texture as a tribute to her parents: her father, a garbage collector, and her mother, a street sweeper. Finishing Anna Sueangam-Iam’s outfit were sparkling diamond drop earrings, rings and a thin bracelet, neutrally paired with pale nude patent leather platform sandals with towering stiletto heels. You can view her full look in motion on Instagram, below.

Later in the evening, Sueangam-Iam hit the stage again in a crystal-fringed sheer gown with a corseted bodice, white draping and bejeweled neckline during the National Costume portion of the pageant. Pale platform heels again completed her ensemble, allowing the gown to take center stage.

Miss Thailand, Anna Sueangam-Iam walks onstage during The 71st Miss Universe Competition National Costume Show at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images) CREDIT: Getty Images

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant celebrates international beauty, as well as a range of humanitarian causes from its contestants. Held on Jan. 14 in New Orleans, the event will find contestants from at least 80 countries competing for this year’s crown: a diamond and blue sapphire creation by Mouawad Jewelry, titled “Force for Good.”

The event will be sponsored by fashion, beauty and hospitality brands, including Carnival, Cream Silk, Hyatt Regency, J. by Jacqueline Aguilera, Jojo Bragais, Lazada, Liva, Muba, Portia and Scarlett and Olivia Quido. Miss Ukraine (Viktoria Apanasenko), Miss USA (R’Bonney Gabriel) and Miss Russia (Anna Linnikova) are viewed as top competitors in this year’s event. Judges for the occasion will include actress Jeannie Mai Jenkins and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo.

Harnaaz Sandhu of India is Miss Universe 2022.

