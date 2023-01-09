Miss Russia Anna Linnikova Sparkles in Crystal-Trim Pumps With Mini Skirt & Corset at Miss Universe 2023 Pageant Preliminaries

Anna Linnikova, the current Miss Russia, took a princess-worthy approach to dressing for the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in New Orleans.

During the occasion, Linnikova posed on Instagram today alongside Miss Philippines, Silvia Celeste Cortesi and Miss Thailand, Anna Sueangam-iam. Prior to the pageant, Linnikova wore a silky white miniskirt beneath a pale purple top, which featured a strapless corset construction. Together, the pieces instantly channeled an off-duty medieval princess appearance. Her outfit was elegantly accessorized with a gold bangle bracelet, two thin pendant necklaces and a pair of small drop earrings.

“I’m so happy to be here with all this beautiful girls,” Linnikova captioned her post.

When it came to footwear, Linnikova opted for glamour with a set of sparkling pumps. Her light cream style included paneled pointed toes with angled uppers, as well as open sides in what appeared to be a D’Orsay silhouette. Thin ankle straps embellished with sparkling crystals completed the set. Though her heels themselves were not visible, Linnikova’s style was likely finished with 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels for a formal, height-boosting finish.

Previously, Linnikova also sparkled in a crystal-coated blue minidress and sleeves when arriving in New Orleans, as seen on Instagram.

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant celebrates international beauty, as well as a range of humanitarian causes from its contestants. Held on Jan. 14 in New Orleans, the event will find contestants from at least 80 countries competing for this year’s crown: a diamond and blue sapphire creation by Mouawad Jewelry, titled “Force for Good.”

The event will be sponsored by fashion, beauty and hospitality brands, including Carnival, Cream Silk, Hyatt Regency, J. by Jacqueline Aguilera, Jojo Bragais, Lazada, Liva, Muba, Portia and Scarlett and Olivia Quido. Miss Ukraine (Viktoria Apanasenko), Miss USA (R’Bonney Gabriel) and Miss Russia (Anna Linnikova) are viewed as top competitors in this year’s event. Judges for the occasion will include actress Jeannie Mai Jenkins and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo.

Harnaaz Sandhu of India is Miss Universe 2022.

