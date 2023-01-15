Miss Puerto Rico Ashley Carino Sparkles in Sheer Dress and Platforms at Miss Universe 2023

Miss Puerto Rico Ashley Carino made a shimmering statement during the Miss Universe 2023 competition in New Orleans.
While answering questions onstage from judges Olivia Culpo and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Carino shone in a sheer gown. Her style included a floor-length hem with a thigh-high slit, accentuated by a deep neckline. The sleeveless piece was complete with high folded side straps, with a burst of added glamour from allover silver embroidery, crystal embellishments and delicate sparkling fringe. A sparkling bejeweled arm bangle finished Carino’s ensemble.
When it came to footwear, Carino opted for a neutral base with a pair of light nude-toned platform sandals. Her style included raised platform soles with thin ankle and curved toe straps. The set was complete with thin heels totaling 4-5 inches in height for a soaring finish, allowing her gown to take center stage as well.
Miss United States R’bonney Gabriel was later announced as the winner of Miss Universe 2023, followed by finalists Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel, Miss Puerto Rico Ashley Carino, Miss Curacao Gabriëla Dos Santos and Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez.
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant crowned Miss United States R'bonney Gabriel as Miss Universe 2023. The event, which celebrates international beauty and a range of humanitarian causes, included finalists Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel, Miss Puerto Rico Ashley Carino, Miss Curacao Gabriëla Dos Santos and Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez. Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-Iam was awarded with the 2023 Leadership Award. The event, which was held in New Orleans, included contestants from at least 80 countries competing for this year's crown: a diamond and blue sapphire creation by Mouawad Jewelry, titled "Force for Good." Judges for the occasion included actress Jeannie Mai Jenkins and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo.
