Miss Mexico Irma Cristina Miranda Valenzuela Shines in Silver Heels at Miss Universe 2023

Miss Mexico Irma Cristina Miranda Valenzuela made a statement onstage during the Miss Universe 2023 pageant.

While speaking during the competition on Saturday night at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center, Miranda shone alongside Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun, Miss Malaysia Cheam Wei Yeng, Miss Malta Maxine Formosa Gruppetta and Miss Mauritius Alexandrine Belle-Étoile at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. For the occasion, she wore a deep purple minidress covered in sparkling sequins, given added glamour through a keyhole cutout, swirling silver crystal-embellished bodice and matching arm sleeves. Sparkly teardrop earrings finished her ensemble.

Miss Mexico Irma Cristina Miranda Valenzuela speaks onstage with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun, Miss Malaysia Cheam Wei Yeng, Miss Malta Maxine Formosa Gruppetta and Miss Mauritius Alexandrine Belle-Étoile during The 71st Miss Universe Competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Jan. 14, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Miranda’s shoes of choice included silver sandals. Her peep-toe style featured metallic leather uppers with crossed toe straps and front straps, creating a cutout effect. The thin-soled set was complete with slingback straps and thin heels likely totaling at least 4 inches in height, providing a shiny base to her statement-making outfit.

Miss United States R’bonney Gabriel was later announced as the winner of Miss Universe 2023, followed by finalists Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel, Miss Puerto Rico Ashley Carino, Miss Curacao Gabriëla Dos Santos and Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez.

(L-R): Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel Miss USA R’bonney Gabriel and Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez speak during The 71st Miss Universe Competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant crowned Miss United States R’bonney Gabriel as Miss Universe 2023. The event, which celebrates international beauty and a range of humanitarian causes, included finalists Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel, Miss Puerto Rico Ashley Carino, Miss Curacao Gabriëla Dos Santos and Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez. Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-Iam was awarded with the 2023 Leadership Award. The event, which was held in New Orleans, included contestants from at least 80 countries competing for this year’s crown: a diamond and blue sapphire creation by Mouawad Jewelry, titled “Force for Good.” Judges for the occasion included actress Jeannie Mai Jenkins and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo.

PHOTOS: Discover all the evening gowns from the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in the gallery.