Mirka Federer Slips on Glossy Boots With Roger Federer at Chanel’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

Mirka Federer was chicly dressed for Chanel’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris.

While attending the show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais Ephémère, Mirka commanded the front row alongside her husband, Roger Federer, in addition to stars including Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Apple Martin and Christine Chiu.

For the occasion, she wore a pair of black silk trousers and light gray blouse. Layered atop was a paneled white and black wool bouclé tweed Chanel jacket, as well as the brand’s white satin quilted flap handbag.

(L-R) Roger Federer, Mirka Federer, Anna Wintour, Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin attend Chanel’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show at the Grand Palais Ephémère during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 24, 2023. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Completing Mirka’s ensemble was a bejeweled watch with a deep green band, as well as diamond drop earrings. Roger was equally sharply dressed to take in Virginie Viard’s new collection in its Xavier Veihan-designed set, dressed in a dapper charcoal gray three-piece suit and black overcoat.

When it came to footwear, Mirka opted to wear a set of black boots. Her style included glossy smooth patent leather uppers, complete with rounded toes. The pair was likely finished with short block heels, given their traditional silhouette; Roger similarly matched the style as well, pairing his suit with black leather brogues.

A closer look at the Federers’ shoes. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrities attending Haute Couture Week in the gallery.