Miranda Lambert Talks New Cookbook ‘Y’all Eat Yet?’ in Rhinestoned Suit & Clear Pumps on ‘Seth Meyers’

Miranda Lambert appeared on an episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” which aired yesterday on NBC. The “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer spoke about her new cookbook “Y’all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’,” and shared funny stories about her “Velvet Rodeo” Las Vegas residency.

Lambert was outfitted in a black velvet suit comprised of a fitted blazer with structured shoulders, wide lapels and front-facing pocket detailing. The hitmaker’s blazer was worn with matching slacks featuring a flared hem.

Miranda Lambert on an episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

While on her way to the show, the country star styled a black leather jacket and a matching black mini bag with gold hardware and a quilted appearance. As for her hair, Lambert rounded out her look with voluminous face-framing curls worn throughout her lengthy blonde tresses. Adding a pop of color, Lambert sported a vampy red lip.

On her feet, Lambert upped the drama, stepping out in pointed-toe pumps made of clear vinyl uppers that gave the footwear an added edge. The clear style was fitted with nude arches, opaque rhinestoned toes and thin stiletto-style heels. A clear heel often gives the illusion of length, elongating a silhouette with a style that is seemingly not there. The footwear also acts as a great neutral piece when paired alongside such a bold ensemble.

A closer look at Miranda Lambert’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

When she’s making red carpet appearances and hitting other formal events like this one, Lambert tends to gravitate towards vibrant pumps or embellished sandals from brands like Voyette Lee, Joyce Echols and Rock & Republic. When the “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer is not on stage or making an appearance, she frequently slips into a stylish pair of cowboy boots or more casual sneakers.

Miranda Lambert on an episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

