Miranda Lambert Updates Canadian Tuxedo in Floral Denim Corset & Cowboy Boots With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert was photographed alongside her husband Brendan McLoughlin arriving at a Barnes & Nobel in New York yesterday.

The “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer stepped out in a denim-on-denim set comprised of a corset top layered underneath a matching cropped denim jacket with zip-up closures. On the bottom, Lambert sported coordinating denim jeans in a flared bell-bottom style, rounding out the three-piece. Every piece in the set featured a light blooming floral pattern sprawled across it.

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin were spotted arriving at Barnes & Noble in New York. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

On the accessories front, the “Somethin’ Bad” songstress toted a large brown leather shoulder bag which was accompanied by striking turquoise jewelry. As for her hair, Lambert wore her blond locks parted down the middle and styled in voluminous waves.

The country singer saddled up, opting for a rustic pair of black and white cowboy boots featuring square toes and leather uppers all sat on sturdy black stacked block heels. Most often made of leather, cowboy boots have a shaft that extends almost to the wearer’s mid-calf. This style of boot often features artistic inlay and overlay designs. The cowboy boots offered Lambert the perfect walkable base for her trip to the store.

A closer look at Miranda Lambert’s shoes. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

When she’s making red carpet appearances and hitting other formal events like this one, Lambert tends to gravitate towards vibrant pumps or embellished sandals from brands like Voyette Lee, Joyce Echols and Rock & Republic. When the “If I Was a Cowboy” singer is not on stage or making an appearance, she frequently slips into a stylish pair of cowboy boots or more casual sneakers.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.