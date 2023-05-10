Ming Lee Simmons Styles Sleek Blazer With Track Pants & Adidas Samba Sneakers at PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Ming Lee Simmons made a stylish appearance at the PrettyLittleThing x Kappa launch party in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Stepping out in a chic look with a sporty vibe, the model and influencer paired a semi-sheer white tank top with khaki green track pants featuring red accents from PrettyLittleThing x Kappa’s new collaborative collection. She layered a blue-gray blazer on top, accessorized with gold jewelry and tied things together with light gray sneakers.

Ming Lee Simmons attends the PrettyLittleThing X Kappa launch party at Sunset Room Hollywood on May 09, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 23-year-old daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons chose a pair of trendy, soccer-inspired Adidas Samba OG sneakers in “Grey Bliss Orange.” The foggy colorway was released last summer.

Ming Lee Simmons completes her sporty-chic look with a pair of gray Adidas Samba sneakers. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Samba” has been ubiquitous in recent years, with everyone from Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner to Zoe Kravitz and Lindsay Lohan donning the classic lace-up style. The list of celebrity fans of the sporty retro silhouette goes on and on.

Styling her hair up in a sleek ponytail, Simmons finished off her ensemble with gold hoop earrings, layered necklaces and bracelets.

Following the event, which Jordyn Woods and other influencers also attended, she shared a couple of snaps of herself modeling the new capsule collection’s trackies on Instagram Wednesday morning.

Taking inspiration from ’90s cool girls and vintage sportswear, the 31-piece PrettyLittleThing x Kappa collection is comprised of utility cargo co-ords, classic branded tracksuits, varsity dresses and more. All pieces are emblazoned with a specially-designed PLT x Kappa logo.

In addition to PLT, the Italian sportswear label known for its unique “Omini” logo depicting two figures leaning against each other has collaborated with a slew of other brands, including Opening Ceremony, Palace, Faith Connexion and more.

The collection is available now on prettylittlething.com.