Ming Lee Simmons Styles Sleek Blazer With Track Pants & Adidas Samba Sneakers at PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Ming Lee Simmons made a stylish appearance at the PrettyLittleThing x Kappa launch party in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.
Stepping out in a chic look with a sporty vibe, the model and influencer paired a semi-sheer white tank top with khaki green track pants featuring red accents from PrettyLittleThing x Kappa’s new collaborative collection. She layered a blue-gray blazer on top, accessorized with gold jewelry and tied things together with light gray sneakers.
The 23-year-old daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons chose a pair of trendy, soccer-inspired Adidas Samba OG sneakers in “Grey Bliss Orange.” The foggy colorway was released last summer.
The “Samba” has been ubiquitous in recent years, with everyone from Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner to Zoe Kravitz and Lindsay Lohan donning the classic lace-up style. The list of celebrity fans of the sporty retro silhouette goes on and on.
Styling her hair up in a sleek ponytail, Simmons finished off her ensemble with gold hoop earrings, layered necklaces and bracelets.
Following the event, which Jordyn Woods and other influencers also attended, she shared a couple of snaps of herself modeling the new capsule collection’s trackies on Instagram Wednesday morning.
Taking inspiration from ’90s cool girls and vintage sportswear, the 31-piece PrettyLittleThing x Kappa collection is comprised of utility cargo co-ords, classic branded tracksuits, varsity dresses and more. All pieces are emblazoned with a specially-designed PLT x Kappa logo.
In addition to PLT, the Italian sportswear label known for its unique “Omini” logo depicting two figures leaning against each other has collaborated with a slew of other brands, including Opening Ceremony, Palace, Faith Connexion and more.
The collection is available now on prettylittlething.com.