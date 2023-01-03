Mindy Kaling Rings in the New Year in Comfy Red Athleisure & Printed Socks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling brought a cozy take to New Year’s style while at home this week.

On Monday, the “Office” star snapped a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories from her colorful walk-in closet. Her ensemble for the occasion — which included simultaneously drinking a Ritual smoothie — featured strawberry red athleisure from Outdoor Voices. Her long-sleeved $68 CloudKnit shirt was tucked into the elastic waistband of her matching $78 CloudKnit wide-leg pants, creating a monochrome moment that was both streamlined and comfortable.

However, Kaling still dressed up her ensemble with a matching red phone case and delicate diamond drop earrings, bringing the set her signature whimsical flair.

Mindy Kaling snaps a mirro selfie on Instagram Stories on Jan. 2, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mindy Kaling/Instagram

When it came to footwear, the “Never Have I Ever” creator opted to not wear shoes, instead swapping them entirely for a set of comfy socks. Her white style featured brown paneled toes and a sweet floral print in hues of orange, red, blue and green for an added pop of color. The pair added a flourish to Kaling’s casual ensemble, while still complementing its red tones. However, there were plenty of shoes visible on Kaling’s color-coded shelves — including bold pairs by top brands including Christian Louboutin, Valentino and Kat Maconie.

This wasn’t Kaling’s only bold style moment this winter. Last week, the “Sex Lives of College Girls” creator posed on Instagram in a black puffer coat, Tory Burch gloves and color-trimmed hiking boots while petting sheep at the Mass Audubon Drumlin Farm in Lincoln, Massachusetts with her child.

The “Mindy Project” creator never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring with bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. Kaling’s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

