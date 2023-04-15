Mindy Kaling Strikes a Pose in Slim-Fit Jeans & Platform Pumps Inside Her Walk-In Closet

Mindy Kaling took a stance against skinny jeans on social media this weekend.

On Friday, the “Office” star shared a new snapshot from her colorful walk-in closet on Instagram Stories, wearing a cream sweater shrugged off her shoulder. The piece featured wide dark navy stripes overlaid with matching sequined polka dots, creating a geometric statement.

Kaling finished her attire with a pair of slim-fitting dark blue denim jeans — a popular year-round wardrobe staple, proven by new pairs from brands like Everlane, Mavi, Mott & Bow and AG Jeans.

Mindy Kaling wears jeans on Instagram Stories on April 14, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mindy Kaling/Instagram

“These are not skinny jeans!” Kaling captioned her post, referencing the 2020’s social media debate on wide vs. skinny-fit jeans between Gen Z youth and millennial adults.

Related Gisele Bündchen Slips on Espadrilles & White Skinny Jeans at Beach Polo World Cup in Miami Serena Williams Styles Micro Shorts & Knee-High Boots With Tennis Racket Scheana Shay Styles Crochet Bra & Matching Skirt With 5-Inch Heels at Celsius' Oasis Vibe House Party During Coachella 2023

When it came to footwear, the “Never Have I Ever” creator finished her outfit with a set of slick platform pumps. Her black pair featured smooth uppers crafted from glossy patent leather, complete with squared toes and thick front soles. A set of block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height finished the set with a sharp height boost. Heels like Kaling’s have become favored for their elevation and sleek silhouette, similar to new styles by Steve Madden, Coach, Rag & Co. and Tory Burch.

Kaling’s denim moment followed another denim moment she shared in March, when she toured the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art in Washington, D.C. in dark blue jeans, a red coat and red Valentino pumps.

Kaling never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles with bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. The “Mindy Project” creator’s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and Kate Spade sandals.

PHOTOS: Discover Kaling’s bold shoe styles in the gallery.