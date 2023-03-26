Mindy Kaling Pops in Red Coat and Studded Pumps at the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling brought a bold pop of color to Washington, D.C. while visiting the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art this weekend.

On Saturday, the “Office” star shared a new Instagram Reel, walking through the museum to take in its collection of Asian art and artifacts. For the occasion, Kaling wore a striped red and navy button-up blouse with dark blue jeans, layered beneath a bright red coat. Her outfit was sharply accessorized with a black leather version of Prada’s $4,300 Galleria handbag, trimmed with gleaming gold hardware.

“You know I wasn’t going to DC without visiting the @natasianart!” Kaling captioned her post. “The Tibetan Buddhist Shrine Room, the Peacock Room, the many statues, screens and paintings were so beautiful to see in person, each filled with such history. I hope you can go see it, or check out their many online exhibitions. @smithsonian.”

When it came to footwear, the “Never Have I Ever” creator finished her outfit with a set of slick red Valentino pumps. Her deep crimson style featured glossy patent leather uppers with pointed toes and closed counters, accentuated with thin 4-inch stiletto heels for a sophisticated finish. A nude leather topline punctuated with gold metal Rockstud accents trimmed the sold-out set, bringing it a dash of modern flair.

Kaling’s Smithsonian experience followed her National Medal of Arts ceremony in D.C. last week, where she was awarded a 2023 medal for her writing and television work. It also followed her viral appearance at Vanity Fair‘s 2023 Oscars afterparty, where she sparkled in a sequined Prabal Gurung dress.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Mindy Kaling attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) CREDIT: WireImage

Kaling never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring with bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. The “Mindy Project” creator‘s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

