Mindy Kaling Straps Into Cult Gaia Thong Heels & Cutouts for Clooney Foundation for Justice Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling served sleek summer style inspiration this week.

On Sunday, Kaling shared a new snapshot from her colorful home on Instagram, wearing a sharp Cult Gaia outfit. The “Office” star’s ensemble prominently featured the brand’s black sleeveless $328 Abigail top, paired with its $498 Cressida pants. The top featured a sculpted appearance with a corset-stitched front, while the trousers included rows of side cutouts to create a sleek outfit from head to toe.

Kaling finished her attire with Cult Gaia’s sparkling mesh $398 Solene top-handled handbag, which was covered in champagne rhinestones for a glittering statement. Her ensemble was further accessorized with a winding diamond-covered ring, as well as several gold and diamond bracelets.

When it came to footwear, the “Never Have I Ever” creator finished her outfit with a set of Cult Gaia’s wraparound heeled sandals. Her $428 Ciara style featured smooth sandy brown leather uppers with ankle-wrapped straps and thin toe and thong-style straps, punctuated with a gleaming brass sphere at each toe. The style was complete with squared soles for a retro feel, as well as 4.25-inch stiletto heels for a sleek height boost.

Cult Gaia’s Ciara sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cult Gaia

Kaling never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles with bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. The “Mindy Project” creator’s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and Kate Spade sandals.

