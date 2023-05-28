Millie Bobby Brown Twirls in Pink Platform Heels and Feathers for New Florence by Mills Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Millie Bobby Brown was thinking pink in her latest Florence by Mills campaign.

The “Stranger Things” star was snapped in a new Instagram Reel by stylist Rachael Hughes while behind-the-scenes of a photoshoot for her namesake beauty brand. For the occasion, Brown wore a puffy sleeveless minidress coated in light pink feathers, which swayed as she playfully twirled for the camera. Her attire was finished with sparkling pink Swarovski rings and drop earrings for a glamorous touch.

When it came to footwear, Brown strapped into a whimsical pair of Aldo pumps to complete her outfit. The actress’ $120 Fonda style featured glossy light pink patent faux leather uppers with thick rounded platform toes, smoothly finished by thin rubber soles. Her style was complete with thin buckled ankle straps for added security, as well as dynamic 5.25-inch block heels for a soaring height boost. The set smoothly coordinated with the actress’ whimsical minidress, while remaining dramatic and optimistic from its own palette and trendy silhouette.

Aldo’s Fonda pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

Platform-soled pumps are a top trend this spring, favored for their height-boosting bases and retro shape. Pairs have been released in numerous colorways and finishes from a wide range of brands, including Coach, Michael Kors, Rag & Co. and Valentino.

Brown often gravitates towards height-boosting footwear that’s elegant, classic and whimsical. The “Enola Holmes” star regularly wears neutral, metallic and colorful pumps platform sandals from a range of brands, including Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti, Louis Vuitton and Moschino. Off-duty, she can also be seen in slides, boots and sneakers from Larroudé, Gucci and Fila, as well.

