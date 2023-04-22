Millie Bobby Brown Gives First Look at Her New Florence by Mills Clothing Collection Collaboration With About You

Based on her makeup line Florence by Mills, Millie Bobby Brown created a collection of curated clothing items in collaboration with the e-commerce apparel brand About You.

The “Stranger Things” star walked through her collection in a blue robe with fans in a short video posted to her Instagram today along with a caption that read, “I’m in LOVE😍 with my latest @florencebymills collection #CoCreatedByAboutYou. I cannot wait to see you all in the collection! Available throughout Europe at @aboutyou. Mills xoxo 💜.”

Brown pulled from a rack of clothing, showing audiences just a few of her favorite pieces, including a checkerboard-printed two-piece lounge set in blue and white, breezy floral jumpsuits, and neutral knitwear. While pulling each look, Brown explained her thought process behind each piece, explaining how she’d style them.

The collection also included colorful swimwear, crochet sets, vibrant orange quilted vests and whimsical denim all perfect for the upcoming spring and summer seasons.

Every color and print in the collection was playful and girly with touches of sophistication that amounted to a collection that adequately represented Brown’s own personal style.

Brown mostly opts for a sky-high platform or bejeweled heels for a red carpet event. When she has the day off from filming or press appearances, Brown loves to get comfortable in a classic pair of sandals or sneakers. Along with starring in many campaigns over the years from several brands like Pandora, Brown has also made her way into the footwear realm with a collaboration with Converse.

About You has also teamed up with countless other stars like Bella Hadid, Katy Perry, Leni Klum and Emma Roberts among others. The Florence by Mills x About You collection is available to browse and purchase on the About You website.

PHOTOS: See what Millie Bobby Brown and her co-stars wore to the season 4 world premiere of “Stranger Things.”

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

About the Editor:

This story has been edited and fact-checked for accuracy by Footwear News’ senior digital editor Renan Botelho. Please send brand IDs and credits to rbotelho@footwearnews.com. Learn more about Footwear News.